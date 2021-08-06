BARTLETT, Robert E., 74, of the town of Seymour died July 27 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Popple Creek American Cemetery, Shawano County town of Grant.
BLAESER, Gary J., 75, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
FAHRMAN, Jerome R., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FELTY, Betsy L., 51, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FORD, William “Bil” J., 79, of rural New Auburn died July 28.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday August 21 with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HANNAFIN, Michael T., 64, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HMIELAK, Robert J., 81, of Thorp died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, both in Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
JENSEN, Susan E., 80, of Cornell died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
KAUFMAN, Elroy W., 94, of Eau Claire died July 30 at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KOHLHEPP, Stanley, 82, of Eau Claire died March 1.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LUND, Arlyss D., 75, of Eleva died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LYNETT, Susan “Sue” M., 58, of Eau Claire, formerly of Thorp died July 21.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Conway Park, Thorp.
Committal service will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MARTINSON, Arlene T., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MCGEE, Delmer P., 63, of rural Ettrick died Tuesday at home.
No services will be held.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
MEIXNER, Mary “Pat,” 69, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NICHOLS, Ardena S. (Wesenberg), 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Northside Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RAVENSCROFT, Melanie A., 59, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Holcombe died Saturday in Florida.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
SEMLING, Virginia L., 85, of Elkhorn died Saturday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, and from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Piepers Valley Cemetery, Fountain City.
SMITH, Irene G., 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.