CHEEVER, Michael, 62, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
DOLAN, Anthony T., 77, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, James R., 67, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the celebration center.
Private burial will be at a later date.
HAINES, Gary B., 67, of Arcadia died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Private family services will be at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
LINK, DeWayne W. “Dewey,” 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Private family committal service will be at a later date at Salem Iron Creek Cemetery, Dunn County town of Springbrook.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.