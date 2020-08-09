ANDERSON, Leonard, 93, of Menomonie died July 20 in Menomonie.
Celebration of life on Sunday, Aug. 30 has been canceled.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BABLER, Marvin R. “Bob”, 65, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, April 9, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
A visitation will be at 12-1 p.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BERGER, Gloria, 79, of Colfax died Friday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
CLIFF, Kathleen M, 71. of Altoona died Tuesday at River Pines, Altoona.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EGGEN, Edward J., 97, of Colfax died July 25 at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
EKUM, Debra K., 51, of Cornell died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
A visitation will be at 4-6 p.m. Monday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
A private service will be held following the visitation.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
PIECH, Sandra A., 73, of Marshfield, formerly of Chippewa Falls died May 24 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RUFF, Richard J. “Dick”, 80, of Boyd died Saturday, August 8, at his home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SCHNEIDER, Rosalyn “Rosie”, 90, of Durand died Saturday at Plum City Care Center.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SUCKOW, Quin W., 50, of Menomonie died Wednesday, July 22, at his home.
Visitation will be at 4-7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
A Private memorial service with military honors will be held for family.
WEISS, John, 93, of Durand died Saturday at his home.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.