BOEHM, Francis E. “Bid,” 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DUGAL, Virginia S. “Ginny,” 88, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Cadott, died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott.
Goes Funeral Care, Fort Collins, is handling arrangements.
HAZELTON, David L., 73, of Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Private interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
HEDEMANN, Stephin W., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Comforts of Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HUMPHREY, Ladonna L., 78, of Strum died Aug. 1 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JONES, Elizabeth, 103, of Menomonie died May 3.
Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
KRAMSCHUSTER, Joyce A., 83, died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona.
MAJORS, Diane M., 54, of Knapp died May 16 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Irvin Park Main Shelter, Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MCLEAN, Donald L. “Mac,” 71, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Cedar Falls Cemetery, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.
OLINGER, David W., 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Kevin A., 64, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ROWE, Lois H., of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Arcadia, died Wednesday at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation, with rosary, was Sunday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. today at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
TRULLINGER, Anna L., 91, of Eau Claire died Sunday at The Classics Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.