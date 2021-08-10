FELTY, Betsy L., 51, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FORSYTHE, Aldon “Bud,” 83, of Hudson died Saturday at Hudson Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson.
GIERTZ, Randy D., 65, of Menomonie died Sunday in Dunn County Tainter Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
JONES, Dorothy J., 75, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEMLER, Betty J., 72, of Colfax died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Funeral service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at a later date at Hill Grove Cemetery, Colfax.
MARTINSON, Arlene T., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at noon Friday at the church.
Private family interment will be at a later date at Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, Trempealeau County town of Hale.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MONSON, Mary, 93, of Hammond died Saturday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hammond.
Memorial celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Hammond Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
OLINGER, David W., 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Private family committal service will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PAGEL, Helen E., 100, formerly of Thorp died Monday at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Withee.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Withee.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
ROBERTSON, Allen G., 85, of Menomonie died Saturday at Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
SIEG, Alice E., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WELKE, Joan C., 78, of Eau Claire died Monday at The Classics Independent Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Eleva.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Committal service will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Eleva.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.