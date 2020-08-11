CHRISTIANSON, Dorothy, 90, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FULTON, Nathan J., 32, formerly of Rice Lake, died Sunday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GWIAZDA, Michael, 96, of Stanley, formerly of Thorp, died Friday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Cemetery, rural Thorp.
HENKE, Margery B., 94, of Spring Valley died Thursday at Spring Valley Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LANG, Christopher J., 50, of Arcadia died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
LETENDRE, Eugene M., 79, of Cadott died Saturday at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Arthur.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
WICHELMAN, Leona P., 84, formerly of Eau Claire, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.