AASEN, Beverly A., 78, of Eau Claire died July 29 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BAUER, Gerald M., 79, of Durand died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
DRESCHER, Leonard A. “Lenny,” 69, of Eau Claire died Jan. 28 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wild Ridge Golf Course, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, William A., 80, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
JACKSON, Henry L., 62, has died.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Temple Church Apostolic Faith, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KORN, William, 38, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
LANOU, Cynthia M., 64, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LENO, Carolyn C., 85, of Cumberland died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LINDERHOLM, Jane M., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Private graveside services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MUELLER, Milan M. “Shorty,” 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
NORTH, Lois L., 96, of New Auburn died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Kevin A., 64, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SKINVIK, Loren, 99, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.