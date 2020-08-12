DUBOIS, Helen (Dejung), 89, died Saturday at Wealshire Assisted Living in Bloomington, Minn.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
FINNESSY, Weston S., 37, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
GORTON, Guy M. L., 48, died Friday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m today at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. today at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HOLGATE, Mason H., 31, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JENKS, Gerald R., 76, of rural Fairchild died Aug. 2 at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Augusta Assembly of God Church.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
JENSON, Marion R., 82, of Menomonie died Aug. 5 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PIERCE, James R., 82, of Elmwood died Monday at Heritage of Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.