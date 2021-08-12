Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
HALVORSON, Lawrence R. “Larry,” 94, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
MUELLER, Milan M. “Shorty,” 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
PADRUTT, Jerome “Bud,” 101, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
RAVENSCROFT, Melanie A., 59, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Holcombe died July 31 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
SCHEMENAUER, Ann M., 91, of the Chippewa County town of Howard died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 4 p.m. & Christian vigil service at 7 p.m., Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Charles Church, Chippewa Falls.
Entombment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
SCHOENBERG, Kenneth H., 89, of the village of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at home.
WRIGHT, Sonja R., 82, of the Rusk County town of Big Bend died July 17 at Deerfield-Gables Care Center in New Richmond.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.