HOLM, Duaine M., 75, of Elk Mound and Georgetown, Texas died Monday at Beehive Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
KAMPA, Charles E., 65, of Augusta died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROSSOW, Mark E., 49, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SOLBERG, Joshua J., 43, of rural Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SOUSEK, Courtney D., 36, of Altoona died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
STURGAL, Dennis P., 69, of Cumberland died Sunday at home.
WATENPHUL, Alan L., 64, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.