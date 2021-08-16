Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ANDERSON, Mary L., 77, of Menomonie died March 23, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BELDEN, Jeremy E., 37, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ELWOOD, Herman J., 100, of New Auburn died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JIMENEZ-ANDREZ, Jose J., 83, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Visitation was from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Burial will be in Glendora, Calif.
KIEKHAFER, Gordon C., 89, of Colfax died Thursday.
Visitation was at 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 and from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Colfax.
NAJBRT, Geraldine H., 99, of Cadott died Friday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
SEVERSON, Russell L., 95, of Arcadia died Friday at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Graveside service with military honors will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
SCHLYTTER, Ardith A., 98, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
No services will be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SMALL, Jean M., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Services will be livestreamed at Horan Funeral Home website.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
VOJTIK, Frank C., 80, died Dec. 5, 2020 at Fountainhead Homes in DeForest.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Fairchild.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.