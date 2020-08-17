BARTZ, Dorothy C., 77, of Altoona died May 30 in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DAHLE, Alan D., 59, of Minong died Saturday at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Family celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FOWLER, Lynn A., 61, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church, Rice Lake.
HESCH, Bernard J. “Bernie,” 65, of Arcadia died June 9 at home.
Celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Arcadia Country Club.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KASTAD, Patricia A., 73, of Whitehall died Friday at home.
Drive-thru visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KELLEY, Marie B., 89, of Altoona died Saturday at Dove Healthcare — West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
KREI, Harold “Bud,” 73, of rural Fall Creek died Saturday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MARTIN, Linda, 71, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MENTING, Milissa K. “Missy,” 49, of Durand died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
NELSON, Larry D., 70, of Altoona died Wednesday at Clark County Care Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PIERCE, James R. “Jimmy,” 82, of Elmwood died Aug. 10 at Heritage of Elmwood.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Lower Weston Cemetery, Dunn County town of Weston.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
SAUERS, Joyce M., 67, of Augusta died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Private funeral services will be held.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
STELTER, Robert B., 62, of Altoona died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STRAND, Irving R., 92, of Rice Lake died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VANSCHOONHOVEN, Gerald, 87, of Spring Valley died July 9 at Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Shell Lake Cemetery.
WILLKOM, Gene F., 93, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cadott, died Thursday at Comforts of Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. today at the church.
Interment will be at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.