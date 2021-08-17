Sorry, an error occurred.
BELDEN, Richard E. “Dick” Jr., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
BLACK, Caroline B., 95, died Friday at Our House Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Charles Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Merlin P., 85, of Osseo died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kings Valley Lutheran Church, rural Osseo.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GIEROK, Agnes, 83, of Independence died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
GLOWCHESKI, Richard A. “Red,” 84, of Arcadia died Saturday at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with rosary at 9 a.m., Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Arcadia Country Club.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HILLS, Judy, 81, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Our House Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHUE, Sharon, 74, of Independence died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
THOMPSON, Jeffrey, 65, of Spring Valley died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
WEBER, Linda R., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
WEISENBERGER, George T., 73, of Arcadia died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.