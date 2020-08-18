CRISP, Allen W., 49, of Plum City died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
HADIDI, Nasser, 77, of Colfax died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
HODOWANIC, Jeanine, 86, of Gilman died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with rosary at 9 a.m., Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Huron.
Plombon Funeral Service, Gilman, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Dagny E., 95, died Saturday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Service will be at 4:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
KELLEY, Marie B., 89, of Altoona died Saturday at Dove Healthcare — West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KOPP, Ronald A., 95, of Rice Lake died Friday at Dove Healthcare — Rice Lake.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LAPEAN, Faye E., 93, of Menomonie died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MUELLING, Ethel E. “Becky,” 96, of Altoona died Sunday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Larry D., 70, of Altoona died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the celebration of life center.
Private burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith.
ROWELL, Clarence J., 80, of Eau Claire died Friday at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Town of Butler Cemetery, rural Thorp.
STELTER, Rob “Papa/Bumpa,” 62, died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at Lake Hallie Golf in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SUTHERLAND, Bonnie, 84, of Marshalltown, Iowa, died July 31 at Unity Point Health in Marshalltown.
Services will be at a later date.
Mitchel Family Funeral Home, Marshalltown, is handling arrangements.