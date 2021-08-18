Sorry, an error occurred.
HANSEN, William A., 80, of Eau Claire died Aug. 7 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
KUCERA, Eleanor P., 86, of Cadott died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MAYER, John H., 77, of Fairchild died Nov. 29 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fairchild Sportsman’s Club, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
NAJBRT, Geraldine H. “Gerry,” 99, of Cadott died Friday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 6:45 p.m., today at Leiser Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, both in Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
PETERSON, Lois M., 78, of Augusta died Nov. 23 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
PICKETT, Ralph E. Jr., 64, of Cameron died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
VAUGHAN, Jack D., 87, of Colfax died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.