BELDEN, Jeremy E., 37, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private memorial service will be held.
Burial will be at a later date.
EVENSON, Emil W. Jr., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KORPAL, Theresa F., 93, of Madison, formerly of Arcadia died Saturday at UW Hospital in Madison.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Joseph A., 82, formerly of Elk Mound died Aug. 12 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
THORN, Norman K., 84, of Eau Claire died Monday at River Pines — Grace Lutheran Communities in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Unity of Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TYLER, Deanna L., 74, of Menomonie died Tuesday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
YAKES, Penelope A., 73, of Altoona died Tuesday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.