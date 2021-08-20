Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHAPEK, Tricia M., 36, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
CLEASBY, James L., 62, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Private interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LYGA, Bonita “Bonnie,” 63, of Whitehall died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
SPERGER, Daniel J., 59, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Sacred Heart of Elmwood Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be at Shafter Acres Farm, Elmwood.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.