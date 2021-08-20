CHAPEK, Tricia M., 36, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.

CLEASBY, James L., 62, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.

Private interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

LYGA, Bonita “Bonnie,” 63, of Whitehall died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.

SPERGER, Daniel J., 59, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Sacred Heart of Elmwood Cemetery.

Celebration of life will be at Shafter Acres Farm, Elmwood.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

