AUSDERAU, Delores M., 95, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 1 a.m. Wednesday at Colonel Larson Park Shelter, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
BELDEN, Richard E. “Dick” Jr., 69, of Eau Claire died Aug. 16 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be held.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BERG, John M., 70, of Blair died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., and until 4 p.m., Saturday at Preston Town Hall, Blair.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the town hall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
BETHKE, Edna L., 97, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Saturday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BOL, Wesley, 90, of Baldwin died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Baldwin United Presbyterian Church.
Memorial service will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HALL, Melanie L., 61, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
HALVORSON, Lawrence R. “Larry,” 94, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Froen Cemetery, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HALEY, Heidi A., 60, of Lac Du Flambeau died Aug. 13 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JARVIS, John F. “J.J.,” 57 of Glenwood City died Aug. 15 in rural Glenwood City.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
JARVIS, Pamela J., 58, of Glenwood City died Aug. 15 in rural Glenwood City.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
LARSON, Joseph A., 82, formerly of Elk Mound, died Aug. 12 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Barum Lutheran Church Cemetery, Elk Mound.
MATCHEY, Scott R., 38, of Arcadia died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
MEYER, Robert K., 69, of Cadott died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RUDOLPH, Donna Mae V., 69, of Stanley died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SATHER, Michael J., 74, of Fall Creek died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
SCHNEIDER, Larry A., 72, of Menomonie died April 15 at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SOPPELAND, Lenora K., 61, of Altoona died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
STELLING, Charlotte G., 83, of Colfax died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
VORHES, Barbara J., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.