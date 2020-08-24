ANGELL, Rita M. (Gillis), 94, died Wednesday at Glenhaven in Glenwood City.
Celebration of life will be in summer 2021.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BUTTKE, Rosemary K., 20, of Rice Lake, formerly of Cadott, died Aug. 15.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Celebration of life will be after services at Lions Park Pavilion, Cadott.
ESLINGER, Harlan W., 89, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Boyd, died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
GARDOW, Robert G., 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HICKETHIER, Jane E., 23, of Eau Claire, formerly of Cornell, died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
LANE, James E. “Jim,” 81, of Bloomer died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at South Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
MILLER, Kenneth, 98, of Woodville died Friday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Private graveside services will be held.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
REICHERT, Donna J., 56, of Eau Claire died March 9 in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with tribute at 4 p.m., Saturday at Hollow Shelter at Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls.
ROOT, Gayle K., 56, of Milltown died Aug. 8 at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at her daughter’s home at 5514 Lone Wolf Trail, Webster.
Memorial service will be at noon Saturday her daughter’s home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
SCHENDEL, Donna M., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
WEISS, Roland P. “Rollie,” 82, died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 286, Kenosha.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the lodge.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Bruch Funeral Home, Kenosha, is handling arrangements.
WECK, Edgar O. “Ed,” 78, of Cornell died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
WENDT, Jack K., 78, of Lake Hallie died May 5 at home.
Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WOLSKE, Margaret, 84, of Roberts died Thursday at Hammond Health Services.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, Roberts.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Service can be livestreamed at youtu.be/zL10Vwa1HQE.
Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.