CHAPEK, Tricia M., 36, of Menomonie died Sunday.
Memorial gathering will be from noon to 4 p.m., with service at 1 p.m., Saturday at Lions Club Pavilion — Riverview Park (East Side), Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
CLARE, Arvilla M., 88, of Hayward, formerly of Plum City died Thursday at Hayward Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be4 at Ono Cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
FRIEND, Norman B., 71, of Eau Claire died Monday at River Pines — Grace Lutheran Communities, Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GRUBER, Eugene A. “Gene,” 93, died Friday at home.
Private family service will be held.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
HALTERMAN, Donald D. Jr., 79, of Stanley died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, both in Stanley.
Service of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
HOUGLAND, Susan (Sokup), 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LOSINSKI, Evelyn P., 84, formerly of Arcadia died Friday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Buffalo County town of Glencoe.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverland Energy Community Room, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MARKIN, Garrett W., 38, of Richfield, Minn. died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. today at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. today at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Geraldine L., 101, of Eau Claire died Monday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PIKE, Rodney G., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
POESCHEL, Raymond F., 89, of Menomonie died Sunday at Our House Assisted Living in Menomonie.
No services will be held.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church Cemetery, Sullivan.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
POWERS, Pam S. (Lampe), 72, of Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly of Eau Claire died Friday in Biwabik, Minn.
Arrangements are pending.
STAINER, Todd C., 56, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
STEVENS, Colleen J., 57, of Eau Claire died Monday at Meadowbrook at Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ZABROWSKI, Charles “Chuck,” 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and a walk through visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, both in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.