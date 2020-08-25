BOEHM, Harry D., 105, of Altoona died Sunday at Grace Lutheran Communities — Prairie Point in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DAVIS, Patricia J., 65, of Colfax died Wednesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GARDOW, Robert G., 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MAIER, Daniel K., 60, of Jim Falls died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Fill-Inn Station, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MATHISON, Vernon O., 100, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MCDONOUGH, Ronald F. “Shorty,” 72, of Boyceville died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of Hay River.
ROBERTS, Roy B., 56, of Cameron died Friday at University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
SCHIEFELBEIN, Harvey, 81, of rural Augusta died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.