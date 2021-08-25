BROWN, Joan E., 82, of Roberts died Sunday at River Falls Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday at the church.
BUCHHOLZ, Donald H. “Don,” 94, of Eau Claire died Monday at Oak Gardens Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GLIDDEN, Trenton, 19, of Stanley died Monday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HANSON, Shirley O., 90, of Elk Mound died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Barum Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Barum Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
MCELROY, Donald G., 57, of Jim Falls died Sunday at home.
No services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
ROULEAU, Genevieve “Jenny,” 89, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
VANDER WEGEN, Ronald C., 88, of Altoona died July 30 in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with eulogy at 2:30 p.m., Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Burial will be at St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery, Foster.
VORHES, Barbara J., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Ames Municipal Church, Ames, Iowa.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WOODWORTH, Ryder S., 19, of Eau Claire, formerly of Sparta, died Aug. 16.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Florian Gardens, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ZWIEFELHOFER, John M. “Jack,” 87, of Colfax died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at St. Peter’s Church, Tilden.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.