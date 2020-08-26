BAGGERLEY, Arlo D., 93, of Neillsville died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DAHL, Viola P., 85, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HICKETHIER, Jane E., 23, of Eau Claire, formerly of Cornell, died Saturday.
Private memorial Mass will be Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Cornell.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
KELLY, Tom, 72, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
POPE, Larry J., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SIMMERMAN, Arthur A. “Art,” 78, of Cornell died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Private family graveside service will be at Cleveland Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Cleveland.
SLACK, Madeline C., 92, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SZUSTECKI, Nicholas, 33, of Connecticut died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ZAIS, Janet A., died July 14 at her daughter’s home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at 102 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday on Grand Avenue.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.