FOSTER, Richard J. “Dick,” 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GALLAGHER, Audrey A., 88, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KLASS, William R., 97, of Cornell died Wednesday at Cornell Health Services.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
LEWIS, Janet G., 75, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.