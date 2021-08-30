BODEAU, Lois L., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BRONSTAD, Vincent A., 58, of Chetek died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ERSLAND, Steven, 68, of Menomonie, formerly of Baldwin, died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
FULGIONE-YAKURA, Melanie E., 55, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HALLAMEK, Carol A., 80, of Woodville, formerly of Houlton, died Friday at Parkview Community Campus in Woodville.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hudson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Private interment will be held.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Randal B., 41, of Boyceville died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
NICKELL, Myron A. “Mike,” 89, died Tuesday in Rapid City Monument Hospital in South Dakota.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church, both in Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Faaberg Cemetery, Cameron.
REVORD, Garold W. “Gary,” 69, of Bloomer, formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHUCH, Dennis R., 77, of rural Whitehall died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
WHITNEY, Kay M., 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
ZEMPEL, Norman J., 64, of Augusta died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.