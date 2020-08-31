BAKER, William, 89, of Plum City died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
BOWE, Helen E., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at St. Peter’s Church, Tilden.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
DOELLE, Kathryn M. “Kay,” 72, of Fountain City died Thursday at home.
Private services will be held.
Celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Glencoe Town Hall.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HATCH, Jon M., 75, of Eau Claire died Sunday in Birchwood.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HILL, John W., 77, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LARSON, Jean, 96, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at Valley Villas in Spring Valley.
Private graveside services will be held.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
LILLY, Glenn A., 74, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at his son’s home at 2554 21st Ave., Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Eileen C., 89, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Scandinavian Lutheran Church, Chippewa County town of Woodmohr.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
PRINCE, Doris R., 92, of Cooks Valley died Thursday at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. and Christian vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer
Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Cooks Valley.