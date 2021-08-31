BOOKS, Leona T., 94, of Fall Creek died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

NELSON, LeMoine, 91, of Independence died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.

OJA, Ryan B., 44, of Sarona died Wednesday in Birchwood.

Private family services will be held.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SMITH, Richard C., 86, of Barron died Sunday in Rice Lake.

Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.

VETTERKIND, Richard W., 46, of Durand died Friday at Advent Health in Durand.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Island Lake Cemetery.

