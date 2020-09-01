BULLARD, Georgia J., 70, of Holcombe died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
GILLES, James J., 63, of Stanley died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
HAYS, Arvilla G., 99, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Private family visitation, service and interment will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LEVENHAGEN, Onalee M. “Lee,” 78, of Rice Lake died Saturday in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OPELT, Robert E. “Bob,” 97, of Neillsville died Saturday at Riverside Assisted Living Center in Neillsville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Gesche Funeral Home & Cremation Service and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, both in Neillsville.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Neillsville.