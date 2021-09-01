Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CONNER, David D. II, 39, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FRIEND, Norman, died Aug. 23 at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
MAIER, George C., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SKEMP, James, 92, of Rice Lake died Sunday at his daughter’s home in Nowthen, Minn.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Interment with military rites will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Services will be livestreamed on Facebook at Jon Tillung.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WHITNEY, Kay M., 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.