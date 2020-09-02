ANDERSON, Mary Lou, 88, of Eau Claire died Aug. 26 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BAHNSON, Carl T., 67, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BAKER, William R. “Bill,” 89, of Plum City died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial with military honors will be at Ono Methodist Church Cemetery, Pierce County town of Maiden Rock.
COFFIN, James S., 73, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
DLOUHY, Alma C., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOLEC, McKenzie M., 2 weeks, died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Meadow Creek Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HUTCHINS, Charles S. “Charlie,” 83, of Eau Galle died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
MILLER, Donald P., 78, of New Auburn died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SOBIECK, Marilyn J., 77, of Arcadia died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
STORY, Milton M. “Pete,” 74, of Jump River died Sunday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hannibal Cemetery.