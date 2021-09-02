Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ACHTEMEIER, David J., 55, of the Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
AUBART, Gerald A., 84, of Chippewa Falls died at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
GROSVOLD, Jeanni K., 64, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HAKEY, Larry F., 72, of Altoona died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOVER, Adam M., 36, of Holcombe died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
KYES, Grace E., 83, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
LYGA, Bonita “Bonnie,” 63, of Whitehall died Aug. 19 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Graveside services will be at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
MASARIK, Ludger E. “Lud,” 101, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ZEMPEL, Norman J., 64, of Augusta died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Graveside services with burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Foster.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.