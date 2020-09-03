FILLA, Doris M., 89, of Independence died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
JULIOT, Ronald J., 74, of Pepin died Tuesday at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, Minn.
Private graveside service will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
ROBERT, Deborah K., 68, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Service — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
TIMM, Cody A., 22, of Strum died Sunday in Eau Claire County.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.