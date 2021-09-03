Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ACHTEMEIER, David J., 55, of Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the celebration center.
AUBART, Gerald A. “Jerry,” 84, of Chippewa County village of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service with Moose Lodge Rites will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
BAIER, Nina D., 93, of Eau Claire, formerly of Elmwood died Thursday at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
BARTLEY, Ronald E., 62, of Stanley died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BOETCHER, Diane R., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ELLINGSON, Judith A., 85, of Cadott died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
HAYS, Shirley F., 93, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Latter-Day Saints, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HUGGINS, William T., 69, of Menomonie died Wednesday.
MCVINNIE, Patrick M., 70, of Cadott died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.