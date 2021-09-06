BALZA, James W. “Jim,” 74, of Tomah, formerly of Strum died Tuesday at Tomah VA Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Cemetery, Strum.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah, is handling arrangements.
ELLINGSON, Judith A. “Judy,” 85, of Cadott died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, both in Cadott.
Service of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Sigel.
GOMEZ, Maria R., 48, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHN, Jean D., 95, of Viroqua, formerly of Thorp died Tuesday at Creamery Creek Assisted Living in Viroqua.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at East Thorp Cemetery.
MUNGER, Maureen, 87, of Eau Claire died Saturday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
REED, Hailey J., 16, of New Auburn died Aug. 30.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, New Auburn.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Tillinghast Cemetery, New Auburn.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
REED, Jack R., 74, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ROYCRAFT, Fred E., 94, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service with masonic service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
STEVENS, Charles E. “Gene,” 73, of Rice Lake died Aug. 29 in Rice Lake.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STICKLER, Phillip, C. “Phil,” 77, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the celebration center.
WESELI, George, 95, of Rice Lake died Aug. 30 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WHEELER, Jonathon R., 52, of Granton died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ZARUBA, Louis E., 90, of Cornell died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family service were held.
Interment was at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.