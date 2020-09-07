BERG, Marlene C., 78, of Blair died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
BOE, Joan J., 75, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
CLARE, Dorothy E. (Batho), 96, of Plum City died.
Graveside services and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
CLARK, Margaret “Peggy,” 91, of Osseo died Thursday at her son’s home in Osseo.
Private services will be held.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
DREXEL, Richard M., 77, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KNOWLTON, Jean D., 92, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KREYE, Mark P., 55, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Joseph M., 93, of Stanley died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Edson Union Cemetery, Stanley.
SAVERINSKI, Alphonse “Allie,” 91, of Independence died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, David, 73, of Cooks Valley died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
SKIFSTAD, Roger B. Sr., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STOEKLEN, Karen M., 56, of Menomonie died March 26 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
SUTHERLAND, Bonnie, 84, of Marshalltown, Iowa, died July 31 at Unity Point Health in Marshalltown.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church, Marshalltown.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Marshalltown.
Mitchell Family Funeral Home, Marshalltown, is hanlding arrangements.
TRAYNOR, Steve, 68, of Elmwood died Friday.
Private family services will be held.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ZINGSHIEM, Marie W., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.