Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
HARDING, Jayson R., 30, of Eau Claire died Aug. 30.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the church.
WEISS, John, 98, of Mondovi died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.