HARDING, Jayson R., 30, of Eau Claire died Aug. 30.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services and from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.

Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the church.

WEISS, John, 98, of Mondovi died Thursday at home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.

