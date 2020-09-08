EARLE, Christine A., 53, of Fairchild died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
GUNDERSON, Alice, 77, of rural Fall Creek died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JONES, Donald L., 66, of Fairchild died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
RISLER, LaVern T., 78, of Eleva died March 23 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Family graveside services with military honors will be Saturday at Eleva Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at American Legion, 50647 Main St., Eleva.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva, is handling arrangements.
TAGGART, Betty L., 90, formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, died Sunday at Whispering Oak Place in Ellendale, Minn.
Private services will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
VARSHO, Richard T., 81, of Cornell died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
ZINGSHIEM, Marie W., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date.