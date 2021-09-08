EDWARDS, LaVerne, 70, of Barron died Aug. 31.

Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.

HOVEY, Michelle M. (Wick), 54, of rural Gilmanton died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, rural Gilmanton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at West Bennett Valley Cemetery, Eleva.

KOWALEWSKI, Edwin J., 76, of Eau Claire died Friday in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Arrangements are pending at Coltrin Mortuary, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

SOLBERG, Dana L., 70, of Merrillan died Aug. 31 at home.

Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a short program at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Garden Valley Gatherings, Alma Center.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.

TSCHANZ, David J., 85, of rural Blair died Sunday at home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at The Jack Funeral Home and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at David’s home (N29444 Bradley Rd.), both in rural Blair.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at David’s home.

