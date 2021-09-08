Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EDWARDS, LaVerne, 70, of Barron died Aug. 31.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
HOVEY, Michelle M. (Wick), 54, of rural Gilmanton died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, rural Gilmanton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Bennett Valley Cemetery, Eleva.
KOWALEWSKI, Edwin J., 76, of Eau Claire died Friday in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Arrangements are pending at Coltrin Mortuary, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
SOLBERG, Dana L., 70, of Merrillan died Aug. 31 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a short program at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Garden Valley Gatherings, Alma Center.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
TSCHANZ, David J., 85, of rural Blair died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at The Jack Funeral Home and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at David’s home (N29444 Bradley Rd.), both in rural Blair.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at David’s home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.