ESLINGER, Harlan W. “Bud,” 89, of Chippewa Falls died Aug. 19.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Service of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Edson.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
GREEN, Theodore C. “Ted,” 89, died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Bloomer Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
MAULE, Johnny, 68, of Oak Creek died Jan. 8 in Wauwatosa.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Betty R., 98, of Eau Claire died Sept. 2 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
SCHAFFNER, Richard L., 82, of Elmwood died Sunday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery — Farm Hill, rural Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
VARSHO, Richard, 81, of Cornell died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m., with prayer service at 3:30 p.m., Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Interment with military honors will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
WECK, Edgar O., 78, of Cornell died Aug.19 at home.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Yellow River Cemetery, Adams County town of Colburn.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
YEAGER, Michael J., 69, of Stanley died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.