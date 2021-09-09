Sorry, an error occurred.
BECK-OLSON, Marilyn J., 77, formerly of Augusta died Feb. 24 at Serenity Villa Assisted Living in Slinger.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta is handling arrangements.
ENGEVOLD, Michael D., 80, of Pigeon Falls died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Outdoor visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls.
Graveside service will be at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall is handling arrangements.
ESCHENBAUM, Jane R., 83, of Birchwood died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ESLINGER, Marshall L., 79, of Stanley died Sunday at Oakbrook Nursing and Rehab Center in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley is handling arrangements.
LAROSE, Robin R., 56, of Fairchild died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hay Creek Cemetery, rural Augusta.
LEVY, Tammy J., 53, of St. Croix Falls died Tuesday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at County Line Pavilion, Comstock.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.
TOLER, Chad W., 38, of Madison died Sept. 1.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Ojibwa Golf in Chippewa Falls.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer is handling arrangements.
WOLFORD, Charles P., 77, of Altoona died Tuesday at home.
