AUBERT, Stanley E., of Eau Claire died Aug. 9.
Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HAMMAN, David E. Jr., 60, of Cadott died Sunday at REM Group Home in Cadott.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Edson Union Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Edson.
LINBERG, Stanley J., 50, of Buffalo County town of Dover died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Private family prayer service will be at a later date.
MAGAW, George M. “Gib” Jr., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
MEIER, William J. “Bill,” 82, of Cochrane died April 3 at Winona Health ICU in Winona, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Buffalo City Cemetery.
PEUSE, Mildred A., 98, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SEAMAN, Keith A., 60, of Thorp died Aug. 29 at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Northside Community Pavilion in Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
VELIE, Joanne R., 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at River Pines Assisted Living in Altoona.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.