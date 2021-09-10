BARTINGALE, Carol M., 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at The Classic Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BELISLE-LAMOUREUX, Kellen, 37, died Aug. 31 in Long Beach, Calif.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Simon Park — Hillside Pavilion, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the park.
BENEDICT, Carol M., 88, of Taylor died Tuesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Taylor Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, rural Taylor.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
GEVING, Allan, 89, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Spring Valley died July 3 in Arizona.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GILBERTSON, Jake R., 49, of Hammond, formerly of Eau Claire died Sunday in Siren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 18 at the celebration of life center.
HO, Nhan, 34, of Eau Claire died Aug. 26 in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
KABUS, Alan J., 73, of Eau Claire died July 2.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at his home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LEMAY, Donavan D. “Don,” 91, of Cadott died Tuesday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
PETSKA, Thomas L., 69, of Altoona died July 21 at mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday at Eagleton Town Hall, Eagle Point.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ROATCH, Richard, 80, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at his home at N7071 110th St., Spring Valley.
Memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at his home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
RUF, Athanasius L., 11 months, of Eau Claire died Aug. 23 at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with a Christian vigil service at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Tilden.
SIPE, Marie A. (Stefl), 98, of Minneapolis, Minn. died Monday.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 18 at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STANFORD, Dona J., 91, of Stacy, Minn., formerly of New Auburn died Feb. 19 at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Duncan Creek Cemetery, New Auburn.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.