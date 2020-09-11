BILLE, Walter J., 86, of Solon Springs died March 14 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 18, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at noon Sept. 18 at the funeral chapel.
CHASTEN, Margaret L., 93, of Menomonie died Thursday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
JENNINGS, Gloryn, 26, of Cameron died August 29 at home.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. today at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
KOLVE, Barbara E., 76, of the town of Brunswick died Sunday at Our House in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MANI, Janet E., 83, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Private family graveside service will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OSOWSKI, Edward R., 80, of Chetek died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, LaVern R., 59, of Merrill died Tuesday at Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at noon Sept. 19 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.