BEIGHLEY, Arlene M., 88, of Holcombe died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
BERRY, Donald W., 93, of Waunakee died Friday at home.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
BOWE, Shirley A., 88, of Chippewa County town of Tilden died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter’s Church, Tilden.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Tilden.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
EASLAND, Ida L., 75, of Elmwood died Sunday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
EDLUND, Darren M., 50, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ERICKSON, Catherine A., 68, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SEBION, Dorothy, 79, of Spring Valley died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Gilman Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Gilman Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TREACY, Rosina A. “Rose,” 97, of Altoona died Sunday at Oakwood Health Nursing Home in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
TURNER, Mary Ann, 69, of Chippewa Falls died Sept. 3 in Mustang, Okla.
No services will be held.
WALKER CARD, Norma J., 83, of rural Fairchild died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
