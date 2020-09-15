BURNS, Donald R., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
CURLER, Richard, 75, of Eau Claire died Sunday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pinehurst Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
GOSS, Ralph D., 80, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Amy Chapel, Elk Mound.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LAMBRECHT, Luther H., 81, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
NELSON, Robert A., 64, of Chetek died Friday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the home of David & Jeanne Nelson, N14340 County Road I, Chetek.
ROHRSSEN, Emil R. “Ron,” 63, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment with military rites will be at Stanfold Lutheran Cemetery, Rice Lake.
SLABIK, Edward “Ed,” 89, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
WEBER, Maxine A., 84, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
WIECZOREK, Henry J., 77, of Bluff Siding died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital & Clinics in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.