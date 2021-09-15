ANDERSON, Jerome D., 67, died July 13.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at White Pine Pavilion, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BAUMGARTNER, Jeanette, 91, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Azura Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BOEHM, Harry D., 105, of Altoona died Aug. 23, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with eulogy at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, Fall Creek.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
FLYNN, Janice C., 76, of Dallas, formerly of Eau Claire died Jan. 23 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Room of the Lismore Hotel, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta is handling arrangements.
LEMAY, Donavan, 91, of Cadott died Sept. 7 at Cornell Health Services.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Sigel.
LU, Pauline L., 56, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SWENSON, Swede, 86, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
VIEGUT, Wyatt J., 20, of Holcombe died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
WENDT, Marlene J., 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
WOLFORD, Charles P., 77, of Altoona died Sept. 7 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.