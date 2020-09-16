ARNESON, Gloria E., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
BAHR, Ricky A., died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FEDIE, Delores M., 89, of Menomonie died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Private family services will be at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KELLY, Peter P., 94, of Merrillan died Friday at Country Terrace in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MAGAW, George G. “Gib” Jr., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Private family services will be at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WIECZOREK, Henry J., 77, of Bluff Siding died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital & Clinics in Whitehall.
Private family services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.