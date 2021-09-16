Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ANDERSON, William E., 84, died Sunday at home.
Visitation with military honors will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Graceland Cemetery, Racine.
BEIGHLEY, Arlene M., 88, of Holcombe died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Holcombe United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
BOLLMAN, Almon R., 93, of Bruce died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BRUNZLICK, Audrey V., 88, formerly of Eau Claire & Augusta died Wednesday at The Classics Assisted Living in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
CLARK, Margrethe, 85, of Rice Lake died Sept. 9 at home.
CROWE, Arnold, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Service of the word will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Kentucky.
EISOLD, James M., 62, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
HELBERG, Joyce A. (Walker), 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MCVINNIE, Patrick M., 70, of Cadott died Aug. 30 at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rick’s Halfway Bar, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
ODEGARD, Margaret E., 99, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
SIME, Arthur D. “Butch,” 84, of Chippewa County town of Colburn died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
WEBB, Wendy S., 51, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.