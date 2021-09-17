Sorry, an error occurred.
GRAN, Daniel S., 49, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Northfield Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hixton.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAUGE, Natalie, 66, of Neillsville died Wednesday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NELSON, Ardys J., 88, of Osseo died Sunday at Rolling Meadows of Strum.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Evanger Lutheran Church, rural Independence.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
POWERS, Jody K., 63, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Hammond died Sept. 7.
Memorial picnic will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Riverview Park — Lions Pavilion, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SPINDLER, Gloria A., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Spirit Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
TSCHANZ, David J., 85, of rural Blair died Sept. 5 at home.
Private family services will be held.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
