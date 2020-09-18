ANDERSEN, Lucy A., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BROWN, David Wm., 70, of rural Mondovi died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
LITTLE, Tony, 68, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Northside Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LOTTS, Harry D., 83, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
PONGRATZ, Richard L. Jr., 57, of Granton died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHWARTZ, Thomas L., 79, of Eau Claire died Sept. 10 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Private service will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
ZHE, Dorothy (Rahl), 88, of Oak Forest, Ill., formerly of Augusta, died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.